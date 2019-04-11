United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stake Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 284.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consulta Ltd bought a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 647.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 330,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 286,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.52. 138,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

