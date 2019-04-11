Under Armour (UA) PT Set at $12.00 by B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has been given a $12.00 price objective by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 37.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UA. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.97. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $453,084.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $6,886,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,215,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,162,000 after acquiring an additional 463,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 245,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

