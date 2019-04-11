Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.32. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt-position-lifted-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.