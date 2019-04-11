UBS Group Increases Metlife (MET) Price Target to $48.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.84.
Shares of NYSE MET opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Metlife has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Metlife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
