UBS Group Increases Metlife (MET) Price Target to $48.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Metlife has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.