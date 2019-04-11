UBS Group Increases Axis Capital (AXS) Price Target to $59.00

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXS. ValuEngine cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $752.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Axis Capital by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 296,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,711,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Axis Capital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Axis Capital by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 67,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

