UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (WCH) a €110.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.13 ($114.10).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €79.80 ($92.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 52 week high of €157.05 ($182.62).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

