UBS Group Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.55 ($47.15).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €30.82 ($35.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Software has a 52-week low of €29.41 ($34.20) and a 52-week high of €44.39 ($51.62).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

