Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $533,000 Position in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 297,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $44,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

