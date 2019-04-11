Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 19,638 Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of RTI Surgical worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,853 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,662,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 101,811 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. RTI Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.35.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTIX shares. ValuEngine raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

RTI Surgical Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

