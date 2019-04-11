Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $307,756.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,172 shares of company stock valued at $875,757 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

