Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $366.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

