Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Sanmina worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $451,785.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $6,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 787,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

