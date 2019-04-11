Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWO. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 60,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,425 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $63,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 173,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,525.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,166,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,042.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,113,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.