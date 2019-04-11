Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,892. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,642,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 218,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 42,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

