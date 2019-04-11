Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.
TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.
NYSE:TPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,892. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,642,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 218,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 42,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
