Tungsten (TUNG) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.92 ($0.56). Approximately 128,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 96,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.55 ($0.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $54.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.90.

In other Tungsten news, insider David Williams purchased 147,055 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £49,998.70 ($65,332.16).

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

