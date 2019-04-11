Tungsten (TUNG) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.92 ($0.56). Approximately 128,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 96,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.55 ($0.49).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Friday, February 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $54.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.90.
Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)
Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.
