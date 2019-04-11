TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $142,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

