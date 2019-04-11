Trump Advisor says

A top economic advisor to President Donald Trump said Friday that the government isn’t trying to damage the independence of the Federal Reserve by appointing two of the close allies of Trump to the Fed board.

Larry Kudlow said that the administration is permitted to place people in the bank who discuss the perspectives on the economy of the president.

Kudlow responded to criticism following the statements of Trump that he plans to nominate allies — former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore and 2012 GOP candidate Herman Cain — into the two vacancies on the Fed board.

As escalating an attempt from the White House to apply pressure over the central bank trump’s decisions were seen. Both choices will need Senate confirmation and some lawmakers have voiced reservations regarding both men, that are currently undergoing White House background checks.

Asked if he thought the alternatives diminished the Fed’s liberty, Kudlow stated,”I do not buy it.

He indicated that the picks of Trump could bring new perspective to the Fed’s debates on the economy and interest rates.

“I feel a number of the old-school thinking and some of the aged econometric models in the central bank could use a little fresh air, a small different opinion,” Kudlow stated.

Kudlow said that the president’s calls for the Fed to cut interest rates were precautionary movements to make sure various potential dangers did not end up damaging the economy following the Fed raised rates four days. Those rate hikes that was criticized his team and by Trump.

“I’m just saying we believe they went too far. A great deal of market participants and investors agree with us,” Kudlow stated.

Trump on Friday said if the Fed cuts rates now, the market would take off like a”rocket ship”

Speaking with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump said that he believes the central bank”really slowed us down” with the four rate hikes last year.

The strikes on the Fed of trump hastened last year as the central bank increased rates.

Since January, the Fed has switched course and signaled it doesn’t plan to increase rates this season and also announced it will halt this year is program to lower its bond holdings.