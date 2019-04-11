Truett-Hurst Inc (THST) Position Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ:THST) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,998 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 19.21% of Truett-Hurst worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Truett-Hurst during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truett-Hurst stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Truett-Hurst Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

