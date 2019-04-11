Trueblue Inc (TBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of Trueblue worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,792,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Trueblue by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,801,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trueblue by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trueblue by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trueblue during the 4th quarter worth about $19,543,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.68. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $650.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBI. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

