Trollcoin One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market cap of $302,846.00 and $12.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005374 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00024528 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013074 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00140341 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009851 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002796 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 586,788,692 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.