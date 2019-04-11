Tristate Capital (TSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director Richard B. Seidel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at $857,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $141,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

