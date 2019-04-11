Tripio Achieves Market Cap of $9.25 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. Tripio has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $4.58 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00339374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.01435877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00222336 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

