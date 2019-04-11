TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 177.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,013,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 211.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $127.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock valued at $129,682,182 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

