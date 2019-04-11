Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

NYSE PII opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

