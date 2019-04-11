Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $469,000 Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,474,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $159.61 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

