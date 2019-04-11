Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $347,000 Stake in American Express (AXP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $118.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

AXP opened at $110.16 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

