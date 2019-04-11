Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 10,772 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $98,779.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,023,244.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.60.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 92,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 10,772 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/trecora-resources-trec-major-shareholder-athel-fahad-mohammed-saleh-al-sells-10772-shares.html.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.