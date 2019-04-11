Trecora Resources (TREC) CEO Purchases $19,049.84 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $19,049.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,963.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.60.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREC. B. Riley began coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/trecora-resources-trec-ceo-purchases-19049-84-in-stock.html.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.