TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Stake Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.86. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from TransAct Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director John Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

