Traders Sell Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $32.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $132.38 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $22.82

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

