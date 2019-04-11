Traders Sell Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)

Traders sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading on Thursday. $75.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.51 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $104.75

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $263.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 254,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/traders-sell-procter-gamble-pg-on-strength-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.