Traders Sell Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Traders sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $53.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.50 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Oracle had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $53.83

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

