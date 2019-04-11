Traders Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Traders sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading on Thursday. $72.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, DowDuPont had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $38.89

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWDP. Bank of America cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

