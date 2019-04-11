Traders Purchase Large Volume of WellCare Health Plans Put Options (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,422 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,004% compared to the average daily volume of 522 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

NYSE:WCG opened at $284.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $190.92 and a one year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $32,386,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

