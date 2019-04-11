Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,353 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,412% compared to the typical volume of 354 call options.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $67,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 68,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,027,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,864. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.51). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sunrun (RUN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-sunrun-run.html.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.