Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,991 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,911% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.
FLXN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.78. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $23,768,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,162,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.
