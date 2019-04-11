Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,991 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,911% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

FLXN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.78. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $50,008.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,780.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $23,768,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,162,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

