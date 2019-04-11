Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $36.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.67 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $64.11

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

