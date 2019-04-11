Traders Buy Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $186.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.98) for the day and closed at $79.84

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $235,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $386,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $393,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 311.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

