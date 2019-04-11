Traders Buy Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $93.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.41 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $16.94

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/traders-buy-shares-of-invesco-optimum-yield-diversified-commodity-strategy-no-k-1-etf-pdbc-on-weakness.html.

