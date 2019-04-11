Tractor Supply (TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $102.40 and last traded at $102.39, with a volume of 21890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.
In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,294 shares in the company, valued at $11,429,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $5,842,120.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,401,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,820,311 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.