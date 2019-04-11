Tractor Supply (TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $102.40 and last traded at $102.39, with a volume of 21890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,294 shares in the company, valued at $11,429,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $5,842,120.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,401,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,820,311 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,740,000 after purchasing an additional 829,133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,941,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after purchasing an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

