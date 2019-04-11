Tracsis (TRCS) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 608.11 ($7.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.52. Tracsis has a one year low of GBX 514 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

