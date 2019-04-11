Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Holdings in Kellogg (K)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $5,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.51.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

