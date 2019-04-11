Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 1,499,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,047. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

