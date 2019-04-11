Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $706,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,093 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 85,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.99.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,859. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

