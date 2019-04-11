Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,961 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 131,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

