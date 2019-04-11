Totally (TLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. Totally has a 1-year low of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.66 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

