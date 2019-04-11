Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 220,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 94,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

