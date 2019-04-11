Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Topaz Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00340762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.01435124 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00227578 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Topaz Coin Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

