Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Holdings Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

TMP stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,822. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.09 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

