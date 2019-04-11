Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

GPMT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,925. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $986.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

In other news, COO Steven Plust sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $88,424.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $38,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $344,432. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

